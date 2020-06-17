WARD,
Anthony James (Tony):
On June 14, 2020, at Nurse Maude Hospice, in the arms of Sarah and Sam, aged 43 years. Beloved husband of Sarah, devoted dad of Sam, loved son-in-law of Moira and the late Neville Austin, brother-in-law of Susan and Don, Sharon and Drew, Chris, Meg and Corey, Amy and Frank, and an amazing uncle, son, brother, nephew, cousin, and friend. Messages may be addressed to the Family of the late Tony Ward, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Motor Neurone Disease Association of NZ would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The celebration of Tony's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Monday, June 22, at 10.00am, followed by interment at Diamond Harbour.
Published in The Press on June 17, 2020