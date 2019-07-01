Anthony TREVELLA

Death Notice

TREVELLA,
Anthony Kevin (Tony):
Peacefully, on June 28, 2019, at Nurse Maude Hospice, Merivale. Loved and loving husband of Kate, loved father and father-in-law of Tracy and Brian (Lumsden), and Jeffrey and Kim (Wellington), and proud grandad of Madison, Jack, Eilish and Andrew. The family would like to express their sincerest thanks and appreciation to all the staff at the Nurse Maude Hospice. The Funeral will be held at the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Wilkinsons Road (off Gardiners Road), Christchurch, on Wednesday, July 3, at 1.30pm.

Published in The Press on July 1, 2019
