Service Information
Gulliver & Tyler Ltd
37 Blackett Street
Rangiora , Canterbury
7400
033138222
Death Notice

TAIAROA, Anthony Robert:
Service No 841079 NZ SAS. Peacefully at home on November 7, 2020, after a courageous battle. Dearly loved husband of Christine, loved father of Elizabeth, Katherine and the late Claire. Much loved grandfather of Thomas, Emma and Millie, respected friend of Antony Hopkinson. The family greatly appreciate the support and care of the Oncology and Palliative Care teams in Christchurch and Waikari. Messages to the Taiaroa family c/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440. A service of celebration will be held on Thursday, November 12, at the Northbrook Chapel, Spark Lane (off Northbrook Road), Rangiora, at 2.00pm.

Published in The Press from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020
