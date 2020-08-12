STEPHENS, Anthony Neil
Leonard (Tony):
Passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones, on Saturday, August 8, 2020, aged 51 years. Loving husband of Janine and adored Dad to Liam and Carly. Much loved eldest son of Rae Lynette, cherished son-in-law of David and Jennifer Logan, and brother-in-law of Phillip Logan. Treasured brother of Christine, Fiona, Chad, Eugene and their families. Thank you to the medical teams at Christchurch Hospital. The Funeral Service for Tony will be held at The Lincoln Events Centre, 15 Meijer Road, Lincoln, on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at 1.30pm.
Published in The Press on Aug. 12, 2020