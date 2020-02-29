SMITH,
Anthony Thomas (Tony):
Tony passed away peacefully with his family at his side, after a short illness, on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Hospice South Canterbury, in his 73rd year. Dearly loved husband of Denise, and a much loved father and father-in-law of Brent and Michelle, Nigel and Bobbi, and Grant. Adored granddad of Zac and Leo. A huge thanks to the wonderful staff at Hospice for the care and kindness they showed to Tony. A private service has been held. Messages to 163 Douglas Street, Timaru 7910.
Betts Funeral Services
Published in The Press on Feb. 29, 2020