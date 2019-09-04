Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Anthony George (Tony):

Passed away unexpectedly but peacefully in the presence of his family at Christchurch Hospital, on Sunday, September 1, 2019, aged 88 years. Loved husband of Pat. Much loved father and father-in-law of David (deceased) and Michelle, Julie and Dave Henderson, John and Helen, Peter and Anne, Donna and Kevin Campbell, Glenda and Brian Buckley, Barry and Pauline, Gerard and Sandra, Michael (deceased), Christine and Simon Walker. Loved granddad of 24 and great- granddad of 14.3. Our thanks to the staff at the Diana Isaac hospital wing for their wonderful care and compassion. Messages to the Skinner family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. The Funeral Service for Tony will be held at the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation.







