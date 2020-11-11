SAUNDERS,
Anthony John (Tony):
Passed away peacefully in his sleep at home, on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, aged 80. Brother of Michael and David. Brother-in-law of Prudence and Ha. Loved brother-in-law of Andrea and Ray. Devoted and loving partner of Jan Patricia Kramer. Loved father of sons, Gene and Darren and their partners Art and Gordon. A celebration of Tony's life will be held in the Ferry Park Chapel, 297 Ferry Road, on Monday, November 16, at 11.00am. Private Cremation thereafter.
Jan, loving partner, best friend and soulmate of
Anthony John Saunders.
"Our last words to each other before his passing,
'Don't forget I love you'."
Published in The Press on Nov. 11, 2020