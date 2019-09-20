Anthony ROGAL

Guest Book
  • "My dear Christine and family, my heart goes out to you all..."
  • "Kia kaha Christine and family , arohanui"
    - Julie Caldwell
  • "Best wishes to Anthony's family at this time. Really..."
    - Gary Prest
Service Information
Dignity with Sincerity Funeral Services
78 Brisbane Street
Christchurch, Canterbury
033655055
Death Notice

ROGAL,
Anthony Terrance (Anton):
Passed away suddenly on September 15, 2019, in Auckland, aged 59. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Christine, much loved father and father-in-law of Daryl, Nicole and Kieran, Amanda and Peter, Stephanie and Matthew, Kalvin, and Jasmine. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Leonard and Fernanda, Christopher and Doreen, and James. A much loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews and friend to many. Messages c/- the Rogal family to PO Box 35046, Christchurch 8640. A celebration of Anthony's life will be held at the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, Linwood Avenue, on Tuesday, September 24, at 1.00pm.

logo
Published in The Press from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.