ROGAL,
Anthony Terrance (Anton):
Passed away suddenly on September 15, 2019, in Auckland, aged 59. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Christine, much loved father and father-in-law of Daryl, Nicole and Kieran, Amanda and Peter, Stephanie and Matthew, Kalvin, and Jasmine. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Leonard and Fernanda, Christopher and Doreen, and James. A much loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews and friend to many. Messages c/- the Rogal family to PO Box 35046, Christchurch 8640. A celebration of Anthony's life will be held at the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, Linwood Avenue, on Tuesday, September 24, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019