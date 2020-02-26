Anthony RILEY

Passed peacefully on Sunday, February 23, 2020, surrounded by family, at Christchurch Hospital. Aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband of Mary. Much loved father and father-in-law of Matt and Kim, Andy and Bid, Kelly and Matt, Johnny and Anna, and Sean and Jaydene. Cherished pop of Ellie, Ashley, Jack, Will, George, Maddi, Ben, Izzy, Sam, Kate, Tom, and Dylan. Much loved brother and uncle of his Australian family. Donations to Order of St John would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Funeral Service for Tony will be held at Northbrook Chapel and Rossburn Receptions, Spark Lane (off Northbrook Rd), Rangiora, on Friday, February 28, at 11.00am.

