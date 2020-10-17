PRENDERGAST,
Anthony William (Tony):
Lyn, Jo, Kerry and family, wish to offer our sincere gratitude to wider family, friends, clients, staff, the NZ thoroughbred racing and harness racing community and the general public, for the hundreds of messages, phone calls, flowers, visits and many kind gestures. There are not enough words to fully express our heartfelt thanks for the sympathy, love and support that has been extended to our family during this time of loss.
Published in The Press on Oct. 17, 2020