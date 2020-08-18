PRENDERGAST,
Anthony William (Tony):
On August 16, 2020, peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospice; aged 84 years. Dearly loved and adored husband of Lyn, much admired and cherished father and father-in-law of Jo and Dean Lory, and Kerry. Much loved Pop of Tony, Tayler, and his great-grandchild, Ella-Rose.
"Friend and Mentor to many, will be sadly missed"
A heartfelt thanks to the staff at Nurse Maude Hospice for their amazing care and support. Due to the current Ministry of Health restrictions on large gatherings, Tony's funeral service will be private with invitations personally extended by the family. Messages to the Prendergast family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443.
Published in The Press on Aug. 18, 2020