PARTLETON,
Anthony John (Tony):
Passed away peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospice on April 18, 2020, one day short of his 74th birthday. Dearly loved husband of Rosalie for 50 years. Much loved dad and father-in-law of Lisa and Michael, Greg, Aaron and Kezia, adored grandad of Josiah. A special thank you to all the loving and caring staff at Nurse Maude Hospice.
Forever in Our Hearts
Loved and remembered always
Messages to the Partleton Family may be posted C/- PO Box 31300, Christchurch 8444. Due to the current situation a private family service will be held at a later date.

Published in The Press from Apr. 22 to Apr. 25, 2020
