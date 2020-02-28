MOORE, Anthony Mark:

They say it gets easier, but little do they know; how much I love you and miss you terribly so.

Grief is a lonely journey especially thru the night; I hug your tear stained pillow begging for sleep before daylight.

Tuesday mornings and Friday evenings are the hardest to get thru; you are never far from my thoughts in all that I do.

The fun evening rituals we did are just not the same; instead I stand outside in darkness, look up and whisper your name.

Since losing you my life has been divided in two; heartbreak the new norm, instead of the happy life we once knew.

We have some truly amazing people in our life; they're the true hero's when helping the wife in strife.

When my time on this earth is all said and done; we will be reunited again, together as one.

Until then my dear husband, my very best friend; I will love you forever till the very end.

xoxox



