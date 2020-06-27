Anthony MCLAUCHLAN

Death Notice

McLAUCHLAN,
Anthony (Tony):
On June 26, 2020. Loved husband of Cheryl. Loved father and father-in-law of Tania and Paddy, Vicky and Richard. Loved stepdad of Michael, Sue, and the late Leisa. Loved poppa of Luke, Amelia, Katelyn, Scott, Sophie and Logan. Loved Tony to Jessica and David. Messages c/- the McLauchlan family to PO Box 35046, Christchurch 8640. At Tony's request a private cremation has been held. A memorial service for Tony will be held at Trinity Church 2 McLaughlins Road, Darfield, on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 1.30pm.

