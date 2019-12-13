LEWIS,

Anthony Keith (Tony):

Passed away peacefully with family, on December 10, 2019 at the Elms Court Rest Home, aged 73. Loved husband of Fay, father and father-in-law of Nicola and Daniel Keene, Rachel and Craig Shaw, Angela and Jaron Denny. Loved grandad of Emily and Charlotte Keene, Mila and Kora Denny, and Toby the dog. Loved brother of (late) Jack Lewis, Mary Boswell and Dorothy Tonkin. Special thanks to the staff at the Elms Lifecare. Messages may be addressed to the Family of the late Tony Lewis, c/- Elms Lifecare, 125 Withells Road, Avonhead 8042. A private celebration of life for Tony will be held for family and close friends at Russley Golf Course on Monday, December 16 at 10.30am. This will be followed by the scattering of his ashes.

Now the harbor light is calling

This will be our last goodbye

Though the carnival is over

Our love for you won't die



