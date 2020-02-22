LEE,
Anthony Howell Denton
(Tony):
Passed away suddenly at home on February 21, 2020, aged 77. Beloved partner and friend of Lyndell Jones and her family. Loved brother of Anne and Jane and their families. Will be dearly missed by his wonderful friends and colleagues. A service for Tony will be held at the All Saints Chapel, 100 St John's Rd, Meadowbank on Wednesday, February 26, at 3.00pm. All communications to Sibuns Funeral Directors, 582 Remuera Rd, Remuera, Auckland.
Published in The Press on Feb. 22, 2020