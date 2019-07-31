KEETLEY,
Tony John (Anthony):
On July 30, 2019, peacefully at home, aged 82 years. Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Diana (Topsy) and the late Malcolm Cowens. Loved uncle of Sharron, Gordon and Delys, Michael and Lisa, Ian (Topsy) and Katy. Loved great-uncle of all his nieces and nephews
In lieu of flowers donations to the Rangiora Order of St John would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A celebration of Tony's life will be held at the Northbrook Chapel, Spark Lane (off Northbrook Road), Rangiora, on Friday, August 2 at 1.00pm. Messages may be sent to the Keetley family, c/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440.
Published in The Press from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019