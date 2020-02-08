JOHNSON,
Anthony Fredrick Kaye
(Tony):
Trish and family wish to extend their heartfelt thanks to all those who rang, visited, sent cards and flowers, provided food, and attended Tony's funeral service. A big thank you also to those who donated generously in support of the Sumner Surf Lifesaving Club. Tony was a dearly loved husband, father, grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, and a great friend of many. Please accept this notice as a personal acknowledgement of our sincere thanks for all your kindness and support over the past weeks.
Published in The Press on Feb. 8, 2020