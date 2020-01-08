JOHNSON,
Anthony Fredrick Kaye
(Tony):
On January 6, 2020, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, in his 91st year. Adored husband of Trish, and the late Maureen, loving dad and father-in-law of Nick and Grant, Murray and Andrea, Penny and Craig, Tim and Jenny, Andrew and Caroline, Rachel and Martin. Treasured grandpa to Tom, Lucy, Julie, Elliot, Jake, Jamie, Seb, Pete, Lewis, Olivia, Caitlin, Tim, Tyler, Matt and Sam. Loved brother of Warwick and the late Cynthia. Much loved by his extended family and friends.
'The tools are packed
– your work is done'
Thank you to everyone for all your love and support. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Tony Johnson, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Sumner Surf Lifesaving Club in memory of Tony, would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service to celebrate Tony's life will be held in the Sumner Surf Lifesaving Club, 301 Main Road, Sumner, Tomorrow (Friday), at 1.30pm, private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020