JACKSON,

Anthony Robert (Tony):

On Sunday, August 11, 2019, aged 69, in Sumner at Edith Cavell House, Tony passed away. A colourful character, Tony fought strong to the end. A much loved father of Amanda, Oliver and Adam, and respected father-in-law of Maggie and Fiona. Loved grandfather of Zachary, Jordan, Oskar, Lola, Jessica, Harry, Phoenix and Lazarus. Loving friend of Maryanne Jackson. Loved brother of John (dec), David, Susan, and brother-in-law of Val and Pam. Loved uncle of Andrew, Pru, Nicky, Richard, Fleur, Matthew, Hamish, and Donald. Dearly loved son of the late Eric and Edith Jackson. Heartfelt thanks to the nurses and caregivers at Edith Cavell House for their kindness and loving support. A service for Tony will be held at Cashmere Presbyterian Church, 2 Macmillan Ave, Christchurch, on Thursday, August 22, at 2.00pm. Please join the Jackson family to give Tony a warm farewell. Private cremation. Messages to the Jackson family c/- John Rhind Funeral Directors.

Matthew 11:28

"Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest."



