FORD, Anthony David (Tony):

Former Chief Justice of Tonga and former NZ Employment Court Judge.



"Your love will light our way. You will live in our hearts forever.""



On January 31, 2020, Tony passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. Dearly loved and cherished husband of Valda. Adored and loving father and father-in-law to Carmen and Jon, Janine, David, Kristine and Dave, Angela and Jason, Sonya and Neil, Anthony and Claire. Treasured and loved Pop, and Master of the Hot-and-Cold to Zachary, Emily, Henry, Theo, Thom, Luke, Danny, Maali, Billy, Cheley, Solomon, Cameron, Molly, Daisy, Arlo, and Holly. An adored big brother and brother-in-law to Basil and Diane, Judy and Ross, Jane and Paul, Kevin and Glenice, Minnie and Rod, Shirley and Ken, Les and Helen, Doug and Maureen, David and Anita, and a loved Uncle to his nephews and nieces. A service to celebrate Tony's life will be held at the Church of St. Mary of the Angels, 17 Boulcott Street, Wellington Central, on Monday, February 10, 2020, at 1.30pm, followed by a private cremation. The family are eternally grateful for the care and support Tony received from Wellington Hospital staff. In lieu of flowers, donations to Wellington Free Ambulance will be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages for the family may be sent c/- PO Box 50-347, Porirua 5240.



"Always loving, Always loved."



Funeral arrangements made by Larry Greco.





