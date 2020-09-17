DWYER,
Anthony Leslie (Tony):
On September 13, 2020, passed away at Christchurch Hospital after an unexpected medical event, aged 76 years. Adored husband of the late Geraldine, much loved father and father-in-law of Lindsay and Paula, Evan, Averil and Mal, treasured granddad of Jaxen; Georgio, and Rosalia, loved brother and brother-in-law of Anne and Graham. Loved and respected by Jason, Sean, Damon and their families, and also by Geraldine's siblings. Much loved mate of 'Savvy' the cat, and a good friend of many. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Tony Dwyer, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A private family service has been held.
Published in The Press on Sept. 17, 2020