DEXTER,
Anthony John (Tony):
Our big brother quietly slipped away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 in Townsville, Australia, aged 61 years. Dearly loved soulmate and partner of Cathy, loved son of the late Ken and Dawn Dexter, cherished brother and brother-in-law of Trish and Blair; Kay and Tony; and Erin and beloved uncle to his nieces, nephews and their partners.
Gone way too soon.
A memorial service for Tony will be held later, details to follow. Messages to 7 Kempton Place, Rangiora 7400.
Published in The Press on Oct. 17, 2020