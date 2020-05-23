DEVERSON,
Anthony John (Tony):
Passed away unexpectedly on May 19, 2020, aged 78 years. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Linda and Mark Evans, loved brother and brother-in-law of Malcolm and Carolyn, Steve and Margaret, loved uncle of Rod and Louise, Kent and Eryn, Louis and Sarah, John and Kathrin, Charlotte and Mike, Thomas and Amy, and their families, ex-husband and close friend of Helen and Peter Tyson. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Tony Deverson, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A private service for Tony has been held.
Published in The Press on May 23, 2020