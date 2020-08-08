Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Anthony Mark (Tony):

Comco Engineering

After a courageous battle it is with a heavy heart and great sadness, on August 4, 2020, surrounded by his loving family at home, we lost our precious Anthony. Dearly loved and loyal partner of Jude (Bond), much loved son of Barbara and the late Tony. Cherished and loved brother of Wayne and Jenni, Sieni, and loved uncle to his nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a very special thanks to the Nurse Maude Hospice and the palliative care nurses for their exceptional care and kindness. To respect Anthony's wishes a private gathering will be held. Messages for the Commons family, c/- 19 London St, Christchurch 8013.







