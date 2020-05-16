COLL,
Anthony Peter (Butch):
Passed away suddenly on the Greymouth Cycleway, doing what he loved, on May 14, 2020, aged 70. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Jeanette, devoted dad and father-in-law of Christie and Matt Alexander (USA), and Tyler and Megan (Nelson), cherished grandad of Morris, and Baby Alexander due in July, loved son of the late Peter and Pat, loved brother and brother-in-law of Margaret and Michael Jacobs, Therese and the late Neil Keating, Christine and Peter Ryan, Michael and Julie, Mary (deceased) and Russell Nelson, and Pat (deceased) and Linda, loved son-in-law of Bob and Chrissie Dowie, loved brother-in-law of Lindsay, Stuart and Linda, and Gill and Tony Barnett, an idolised uncle, great-uncle and cousin, a very special friend of 'The Crew' and a friend of many. Messages to 14 Coates Street, Greymouth 7805. A private family service will be held in St Patrick's Catholic Church, Greymouth. Butch will then be laid to rest at the Memorial Park Cemetery, Gladstone. Due to current restrictions, a webcast of the funeral will be available on https://www.mcbridevision.net/ from 12 noon, Monday.
Published in The Press on May 16, 2020