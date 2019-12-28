BURGESS,
Anthony W.F. (Tony):
On December 26, 2019, passed away; aged 88, at Edith Cavell. Loving husband of Anne. Loved father of Rikki, Kim, Junko and the late Dominic. Father-in-law of the late Mick. Dearly loved by Anne's children, Beth, Paul and Michelle. Loved and respected by his grandchildren and step-grandchildren. Tony's wishes for a private cremation and wake will be honoured. Thanks to all the caring staff and Catherine the Palliative Care nurse.
Tony, you were a legend and an inspiration to many.
R.I.P.
Published in The Press on Dec. 28, 2019