BRADY,
Anthony Cyril (Tony):
Passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Christchurch, aged 62 years. Dearly loved father and best mate of Ben, and loved husband and friend of Jo, much loved son of Elisabeth and the late Cyril, loved brother of Chris, Kieran (deceased), Paul, and Gabes. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Tony Brady, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canterbury West Coast Air Rescue Trust would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service to Celebrate Tony's life will be held in St Stephen's Anglican Church, corner of Edward and James Streets, Lincoln, on Wednesday, September 4, at 2.00pm, private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Aug. 31, 2019