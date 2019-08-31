Anthony BRADY

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anthony BRADY.
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Death Notice

BRADY,
Anthony Cyril (Tony):
Passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Christchurch, aged 62 years. Dearly loved father and best mate of Ben, and loved husband and friend of Jo, much loved son of Elisabeth and the late Cyril, loved brother of Chris, Kieran (deceased), Paul, and Gabes. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Tony Brady, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canterbury West Coast Air Rescue Trust would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service to Celebrate Tony's life will be held in St Stephen's Anglican Church, corner of Edward and James Streets, Lincoln, on Wednesday, September 4, at 2.00pm, private cremation thereafter.

logo
Published in The Press on Aug. 31, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.