BLACKLER,
Anthony David (Tony):
On Monday, May 4, 2020, in Christchurch. Dearly loved husband, father and best friend of Allison and Gill. Loved only son of the late Allan and Joan, nephew of the late Percy and Betty Bennetts, and cousin of Warren and Julie and the late John. Loved son-in-law of the late Charles and Vera Kendrew. Loved brother-in-law of Allen and Aileen, Graeme and Ngaire, and Margaret and Don. Much loved uncle of Jeff and Wendy, Jenny, Malcolm and Gwenda, Roger and Sandy, Greg and Michelle, Tony and Linda, Andrea and Paul, Nicola and Andrew, Erin and Dieuwe, and their families. Messages to the Blackler family, 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch 8013. A private cremation has taken place and a service of Celebration and Thanksgiving for Tony's life will be held at St Martins Presbyterian Church at a later date when we are able to gather together once again.
Published in The Press on May 9, 2020