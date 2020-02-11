ARNESEN, Anthony Charles
(Tony, Ant):
Ant passed away peacefully at Leslie Groves Hospital on Sunday, February 9, 2020; aged 80 years. A gracious gentleman to the very end, he will be dearly missed by his family and many friends. Special thanks to the Ferntree Unit and wider Leslie Groves staff for all the support and care provided over his last stages. A service for Ant will be held in Hope and Sons Chapel, 523 Andersons Bay Road, Dunedin, at 12.30pm, on Saturday, February 15, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Alzheimers Society Otago would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 23B Sheen Street, Roslyn 9010.
Published in The Press on Feb. 11, 2020