ANDERSON,
Anthony Robert (Tony):
Of Feilding, formerly of Christchurch. Passed away peacefully on Monday, December 16, 2019, aged 78 years. Dearly loved husband of Pat for 52 years. Loved father of and father-in-law of Darrell and Tracey, Rob, and Jason (deceased). Adored Grandad of Nathan, Samara; Katelyn, Riley. All messages to the Anderson family, c/- 280 Kimbolton Road, Feilding. In lieu of flowers, donations to Lifeline would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Tony will be held in Feilding Funeral Chapel, 282 Kimbolton Road, Feilding, on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 10.30am.
Published in The Press on Dec. 18, 2019