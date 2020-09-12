ROWE, Annie Grace:
On September 7, 2020, peacefully at WesleyCare, in her 95th year. Much loved wife of the late Alan (Curly), dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Kevin and Lyn, Geoff and Aileen, and Barry, loved Nana of Amanda, Jonathon; Steven, Tracey, Mark; and Alex, and a proud great-grandmother. Special thanks to all the staff of Golden Age Rest Home for their love and care of Annie over the past 15 years. In accordance with Annie's wishes, a private cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on Sept. 12, 2020