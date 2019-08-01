RICHARDSON,
Annie Elizabeth (Betty):
On July 29, 2019, passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 94 years. Much loved mum of Raewyn, and mum-in-law of Mark, loving nana of Sam, and Alannah, and a loved aunty. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Betty Richardson, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Service to celebrate Betty's life will be held in our AvonPark Chapel, corner Kerrs and Pages Roads, Linwood, Tomorrow (Friday), at 10.00am, private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Aug. 1, 2019