MEADOWCROFT,
Annie May (Nance):
Q.S.M - J.P.
On May 15, 2020, peacefully at Akaroa Hospital, aged 101 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Robert Bann Meadowcroft and much loved mother and mother-in-law of Bob and Liz (West Melton), Barbara and Michael Harrington (Takamatua), and loving grandmother of Alan, Joanne (UK), Wayne, Glenn, Nicholas, and Edward, and their partners Carol, Karl, Samantha, and Jenna. Loved great-grandmother to Lily, Grace, and Briar.
So very sadly missed
Special thanks to the wonderful Nurses, doctor and staff at Akaroa Hospital and previously Pompaleir House, Akaroa. Your care and attention was appreciated during these trying and unusual times. Due to Covid restrictions, a private burial has been held. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Nancy Meadowcroft, 18 Royston Common, Halket Grove, West Melton 7618.
Published in The Press on May 30, 2020