CURTAIN,
Annie Adah (Adah):
Peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, surrounded by her family, on Sunday, July 14, 2019. Aged 87 years. Loved wife of the late Roy. Much loved mother of Kelvin, Christine, Gail, Garry, and the late Michael. Much loved grandmother to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loved by her extended family and friends. Many thanks to the staff of Christchurch Hospital - you were amazing. Thank you for your kindness, care and respect. Messages to the Curtain Family, C\- PO Box 174, Leithfield Beach. The Funeral Service for Adah will be held at the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, corner of Linwood Avenue and Keighleys Road, on Friday, July 19, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on July 17, 2019