Acknowledgment

REID, Annette Marie

(nee White):

Kevin, Tony, Paula and families wish to express their heartfelt thanks to all who have extended their sympathy to us in so many ways after Annette's passing. We have truly appreciated your support, condolences, compassion and gestures of kindness shown to us all. To those who sent flowers, cards, baking and to those who attended Annette's funeral service, especially the many who travelled, our deepest gratitude. We are eternally grateful to the many people who visited Annette over the past months, she loved the company and great conversations. We would especially like to thank Annette's much loved sisters who walked this journey with us. To our wonderful celebrant Mel, and Lisa from Campbell & Sons for the respect and care shown to Annette and for the beautiful funeral service; as well as the Milton District Nurses, staff at Otago Community Hospice, Oncology and St John Ambulance, we thank you. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement to all who have helped us through this difficult time.

Forever in our hearts,

and eternally missed.



Published in The Press on June 29, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers