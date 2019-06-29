REID, Annette Marie
(nee White):
Kevin, Tony, Paula and families wish to express their heartfelt thanks to all who have extended their sympathy to us in so many ways after Annette's passing. We have truly appreciated your support, condolences, compassion and gestures of kindness shown to us all. To those who sent flowers, cards, baking and to those who attended Annette's funeral service, especially the many who travelled, our deepest gratitude. We are eternally grateful to the many people who visited Annette over the past months, she loved the company and great conversations. We would especially like to thank Annette's much loved sisters who walked this journey with us. To our wonderful celebrant Mel, and Lisa from Campbell & Sons for the respect and care shown to Annette and for the beautiful funeral service; as well as the Milton District Nurses, staff at Otago Community Hospice, Oncology and St John Ambulance, we thank you. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement to all who have helped us through this difficult time.
Forever in our hearts,
and eternally missed.
Published in The Press on June 29, 2019