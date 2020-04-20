KIBBLEWHITE,
Annette Helen Mary:
On April 17, 2020, peacefully at North Shore Hospital after a brief illness. Aged 91 years. Much loved wife of Alick, mother and mother-in-law of Peter and Yvonne, the late Gary, and Jenny and Don, and Nan to Thomas, Mike, Jordan, Anna and Rachel. Great-Nan to Ava and Forrest.
She will be sadly missed.
Due to the restrictions in place at this time, a private cremation will take place and a memorial service will be held for Annette at a later date.
Published in The Press on Apr. 20, 2020