FOSTER,
Annette Joy (nee Barlass):
Sadly passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital with family at her side, aged 74 years, loving mum of Tom and Michelle, Jayne and Steve, grandma of Greg, Shyanne, Savannah, Liam; and Dayna, and great-grandma of six. Long time friend of Ron Sherwood, and loving friend of Robyn, and Magnolia. Special thanks to the staff of Ward 27 Christchurch Hospital, and Dr Ganly for their special care of Annette. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Annette Foster, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Celebration of Annette's life will be held in our AvonPark Chapel, corner Kerrs and Pages Roads, Linwood, on Saturday, August 31, at 10.30am. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Aug. 29, 2019