COOPER, Annette Margaret:
Passed away peacefully at home on September 10, 2019. Loving wife of the late Graham Cooper. Dearly loved mother of Paul and Sue, and mother-in-law of Lynley and Ron. Loved Gran of Sophie and Sam, Danielle and Matthew, and cherished Gran the Great to Charlie. Messages to the Cooper family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013, or email [email protected] A celebration of Ann's life will be held at the Lincoln Event Centre, 15 Meijer Drive, Lincoln, on Saturday, September 21, at 2.00pm.

Published in The Press from Sept. 14 to Sept. 18, 2019
