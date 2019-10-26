THOMPSON, Anne Mary
(nee Humphries):
Anne passed away peacefully at the Lansdowne Park Retirement Home, Masterton, on Friday 11th October 2019, with her loving family members present. Wife of Bob (dec), mother and mother-in-law of Catalina and Brent, and grandmother to Brock. Sister and sister-in-law to Joy (dec), Noel (dec), Bubby and Patsy, Greg (dec), Carol and Alex (USA), Geoff (Junior) and Norma, Judith and Ken, Gay and David. Aunt and great-aunt to many nieces and nephews. Anne will be deeply missed by us all. On behalf of the Humphries family messages may be sent to Judith Waddell, 465a Kumara Junction Highway, Kaihinu, Hokitika 7882.
Published in The Press on Oct. 26, 2019