Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



It is with great sadness that Anne slipped away peacefully on October 25, 2020, in her 94th year. Much adored and cherished Mumma and Annabella of Lynn and Graham Beirne. Treasured Nan-Anne of Simon and Hayley Beirne, Nick Beirne, and Leanne Yaxley. Loving Great-Ma-Maa of Hunter, Navarh, Isabella and Lachlan.

Miss you forever.

Much loved sister of May Tinnock (deceased) and Jessie Souness (deceased). Loving Aunty Anne of Alister and Rose Harvey (Invercargill).

"Go Play Little Bird,

You're Free Now."



Our family wish to acknowledge the tender care by staff extended to Anne during her many years at Dianna Isaac. They too became her family. Words cannot express our gratitude. Sincere thanks to Dr Coughlan. As per Anne's wishes, a private celebration of her life has already been held.







SMALL, Anne Isabel Mary:It is with great sadness that Anne slipped away peacefully on October 25, 2020, in her 94th year. Much adored and cherished Mumma and Annabella of Lynn and Graham Beirne. Treasured Nan-Anne of Simon and Hayley Beirne, Nick Beirne, and Leanne Yaxley. Loving Great-Ma-Maa of Hunter, Navarh, Isabella and Lachlan.Miss you forever.Much loved sister of May Tinnock (deceased) and Jessie Souness (deceased). Loving Aunty Anne of Alister and Rose Harvey (Invercargill)."Go Play Little Bird,You're Free Now."Our family wish to acknowledge the tender care by staff extended to Anne during her many years at Dianna Isaac. They too became her family. Words cannot express our gratitude. Sincere thanks to Dr Coughlan. As per Anne's wishes, a private celebration of her life has already been held. Published in The Press on Oct. 31, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers