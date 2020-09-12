PYCROFT,
Anne Irene Joy (Joy):
Passed away peacefully in her sleep at Summerset at Wigram on September 9, 2020, in her 98th year. Much loved wife of the late Eric (Compost). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Barry and Dawn, Margaret and Keith Nicol, Maureen and Steve Scott, Irene and Keith Graham. A very much loved grandma of Virginia, Cynthia and Kelvin; Mark, Jason and Bryan; Brendon and Jessica; and great-grandma of Sarah, Dylan and Tyler; Frida; Hunter and Kyah; and Skyla. The family wish to thank the staff of Summerset at Wigram for their wonderful care and attention of Joy during her nine week stay. Due to Covid restrictions a private family service has been held and a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Messages to the Pycroft Family, C\- PO Box 31300, Christchurch 8444.
Published in The Press on Sept. 12, 2020