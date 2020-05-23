PRESCOTT, Anne:
18.05.1937 - 19.05.2020
Passed away peacefully at Mayfair Retirement and Care, Christchurch. Dearly loved wife and best friend of Bob. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Colin and Neroli, and Elaine and Waisea, a treasured Nana of Daniel, and Isabel. Anne was a much loved sister, aunt, cousin and friend. Messages for the Prescott Family may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. A small private ceremony to be held at a later date.
"How lucky am I to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard."
- AA Milne
Published in The Press on May 23, 2020