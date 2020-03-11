PORTEOUS, Anne:
On March 8, 2020, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital: aged 93 years. Beloved wife of Eric, loved mother and mother-in-law of Lesley, Erica and Pino, and Lee and Andrew. Adored grandma of Grace, Alice; Sarah and Tim, Robert and Olivia; and Thomas. Special thanks to the staff at Christchurch Hospital and Nurse Maude. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages to the Porteous family, c/- 42 Innes Road, St Albans, Christchurch 8052. A Service for family and friends to celebrate Anne's life will be held at 42 Innes Road, St Albans, on Friday, March 13, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Mar. 11, 2020