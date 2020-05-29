Anne OTTEY

Death Notice

OTTEY, Anne:
Passed away peacefully on May 27, 2020, at home on the Otago Peninsula, with her long-time partner, Neville at her side. Loved mother of Lesley, Justine, and Jo, and mother-in-law to Cam, Jonathan, and Jaron, Granne to Calum, Alex, Alfie, and Maurice, sister of Patricia, and Helen (U.K). A service for Anne will be held in Hope and Sons Chapel, 523 Andersons Bay Road, Dunedin, at 12.30pm, on Saturday, May 30, followed by private cremation. Messages to PO Box 31228, Milford, Auckland 0741.

Published in The Press on May 29, 2020
