MUSCROFT,
Anne Pattinson:
Peacefully at Coldstream Lifecare, Ashburton, on July 7, 2019, in her 90th year. Loved wife of the late Peter. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Caroline and Allan, and Libby (dec) and David Taylor. Loved Gran of Nathan, and Bryn. Loved sister and sister-in-law of John (dec) and Toni, loved sister-in-law of Betty (dec), Charmian and Tim (both dec), Geoff and Jean (dec), and Ken and Kathy, and a loved aunt and great-aunt of all her nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Geraldine Retirement Village and to Coldstream Lifecare for their wonderful care. Messages to: Caroline Muscroft, 75 Connolly Street, Geraldine 7930. At Anne's request, a private memorial service has been held at Peel Forest.
Published in The Press on July 15, 2019