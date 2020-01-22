Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne MACE. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 p.m. Cathedral of Holy Trinity Parnell Road Auckland View Map Death Notice



R. A. (Anne) (nee Deans):

27.7.1942 - 20.1.2020

Beloved wife of David, loved and respected mother and mother-in-law of Karen, Ngaire and Paul, Iain and Kerrie, and a loving Granny of Ben and Ellie. Mrs Mace died at her home in Arrowtown surrounded by family after a courageous journey through a short illness. At her request, a Private Family Service will be held in Arrowtown and this will be followed by a celebration of her life which will be held in the Cathedral of Holy Trinity, Parnell Road, Auckland, on Wednesday, January 29, at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations being made to Polio NZ, PO Box 791, New Plymouth 4340. Messages to PO Box 74436, Greenlane, Auckland 1546.







