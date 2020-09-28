KEILY, Anne:

Passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Christchurch Hospital, dearly loved wife of the late Bob, much loved grananne to Frances and Hugh, Yvonne and the late Lindsay, Michelle and Anthony, Wayne and Tania, Rachael and John, and Troy and Kate, and great-great-gran to Shanon, Chevenne, Tyler and soon to be born Ella. Anne will be fondly remembered by her family in England and Australia. Aged 80 years.

Now at rest.

Messages to 7 Pitt St, Reefton. Special thanks to the Medical Teams in Reefton, Greymouth and Christchurch for their wonderful care of Anne. For those wishing to pay their respects to Anne she is resting at home. A celebration of Anne's life will be held in St Stephen's Anglican Church, Reefton, on Wednesday at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Reefton Cemetery.

Anisy Funeral Home Greymouth.




