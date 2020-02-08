HILL, Anne:
On February 6, 2020, peacefully at Cashmere View Hospital, in her 72nd year. Much loved wife of Michael (Mike), dearly loved mum of Karen, and Andrew (deceased), loved mother-in-law of John, cherished Nana of Stefan, Caleb, and Hamish, and loved sister to Tom, Richard, Helen, and Joan.
Sorely missed,
go in peace.
A special thanks to Cashmere View for their wonderful care of Anne. Messages to The Hill family, C/- PO Box 467, Rangiora 7400. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dementia Canterbury would be appreciated and be made online at bit.ly/ahill0602. A Memorial Service for Anne will be held in the All Saints Anglican Church, 9 Blakes Road, Prebbleton, on Wednesday, February 12, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on Feb. 8, 2020