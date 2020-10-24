Anne GUENOLE (1945 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne GUENOLE.
Service Information
Westland Funeral Services
134 Tainui St
Greymouth, West Coast
037680250
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Holy Trinity Anglican Church
Tainui Street
Greymouth
View Map
Death Notice

GUENOLE, Anne:
7 June 1945 -
29 March 2020
Dearly loved and cherished wife of the late Peter, dearly loved and cherished mother and mother-in-law of Peter and Andrea, Diane and Brett Cummings, and Stephen and Angie. A loving and devoted Nana and Great-Grandma. A loved sister, sister-in-law, aunty and special friend of so many. At peace with Dad. A Memorial Service to celebrate Anne's life will be held in the Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Tainui Street, Greymouth, on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at 2.00pm.

logo
Published in The Press on Oct. 24, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.