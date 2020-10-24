GUENOLE, Anne:
7 June 1945 -
29 March 2020
Dearly loved and cherished wife of the late Peter, dearly loved and cherished mother and mother-in-law of Peter and Andrea, Diane and Brett Cummings, and Stephen and Angie. A loving and devoted Nana and Great-Grandma. A loved sister, sister-in-law, aunty and special friend of so many. At peace with Dad. A Memorial Service to celebrate Anne's life will be held in the Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Tainui Street, Greymouth, on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Oct. 24, 2020